Wisconsin Watchdog Sues Elon Musk over Voter Payments

A government watchdog in Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, seeking to prevent him from offering cash payments to voters as he did in a recent Supreme Court race. The lawsuit argues such actions could turn elections into auctions. Musk's preferred candidates lost despite extensive spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:20 IST
Wisconsin Watchdog Sues Elon Musk over Voter Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A government watchdog group in Wisconsin has taken legal action against billionaire Elon Musk, aiming to prevent him from offering cash to voters in the future.

In the state's recent Supreme Court election, Musk gave USD 1 million checks to three Wisconsin voters, allegedly to aid conservative candidate Brad Schimel. Despite these efforts, Schimel lost to Democrat-supported Susan Crawford by a significant margin.

The lawsuit, filed by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, argues Musk's actions could auction off elections to the highest bidders. It seeks to ensure such payments never happen again, highlighting the broader implications for election integrity.

