Wisconsin Watchdog Sues Elon Musk over Voter Payments

A government watchdog group in Wisconsin has taken legal action against billionaire Elon Musk, aiming to prevent him from offering cash to voters in the future.

In the state's recent Supreme Court election, Musk gave USD 1 million checks to three Wisconsin voters, allegedly to aid conservative candidate Brad Schimel. Despite these efforts, Schimel lost to Democrat-supported Susan Crawford by a significant margin.

The lawsuit, filed by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, argues Musk's actions could auction off elections to the highest bidders. It seeks to ensure such payments never happen again, highlighting the broader implications for election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)