Police Under Scrutiny: The Tragic Death of Blogger Albert Ojwang

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday acknowledged that the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, while in police custody, was "at the hands of the police." However, he urged the public to remain patient as investigations proceed to avoid premature conclusions.

Ojwang, who was detained on charges of defaming the deputy police chief, reportedly died from injuries consistent with assault, leading to widespread outrage. His death has intensified scrutiny on Kenya's security forces, notorious for alleged extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

In response to public uproar, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has begun an inquiry. Five officers involved in Ojwang's arrest have been named, and authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)