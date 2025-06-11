Left Menu

Police Under Scrutiny: The Tragic Death of Blogger Albert Ojwang

Kenyan President William Ruto addressed concerns over the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody. The incident, which has sparked protests and demands for justice, underscores issues with alleged police misconduct and extrajudicial actions in Kenya. Authorities are investigating and promise accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:25 IST
Police Under Scrutiny: The Tragic Death of Blogger Albert Ojwang
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday acknowledged that the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, while in police custody, was "at the hands of the police." However, he urged the public to remain patient as investigations proceed to avoid premature conclusions.

Ojwang, who was detained on charges of defaming the deputy police chief, reportedly died from injuries consistent with assault, leading to widespread outrage. His death has intensified scrutiny on Kenya's security forces, notorious for alleged extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

In response to public uproar, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has begun an inquiry. Five officers involved in Ojwang's arrest have been named, and authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025