Indore Murder Scandal: Minister Stresses on Values and Education

The shocking murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has cast a shadow over Indore, with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya calling it a stain on the city's image. Emphasizing the necessity of instilling moral values, Vijayvargiya warned against merely focusing on education, suggesting that lack of values could lead children astray.

Addressing attendees at a Bhoomi Pujan event, he stressed the importance of 'sanskar' alongside traditional education, criticizing the actions of Sonam, the prime accused, as a reminder of what happens when values aren't taught. He described the incident as not just a legal failure but a societal one.

In reference to a discourse by Sadhvi Kankeshwari Devi, the minister warned that values are essential, especially for women, drawing a parallel with mythical tales. With several arrests made, the investigation continues under the custody of Meghalaya Police.