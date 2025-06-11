Left Menu

Indore Murder Scandal: Minister Stresses on Values and Education

In a discussion surrounding the high-profile murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the significance of imparting moral values alongside education. The incident involving primary suspect Sonam has marred Indore's reputation, leading to discussions on character building and societal values.

Raja Raghuvanshi
The shocking murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has cast a shadow over Indore, with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya calling it a stain on the city's image. Emphasizing the necessity of instilling moral values, Vijayvargiya warned against merely focusing on education, suggesting that lack of values could lead children astray.

Addressing attendees at a Bhoomi Pujan event, he stressed the importance of 'sanskar' alongside traditional education, criticizing the actions of Sonam, the prime accused, as a reminder of what happens when values aren't taught. He described the incident as not just a legal failure but a societal one.

In reference to a discourse by Sadhvi Kankeshwari Devi, the minister warned that values are essential, especially for women, drawing a parallel with mythical tales. With several arrests made, the investigation continues under the custody of Meghalaya Police.

