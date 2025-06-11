Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: US-Pakistan Ties Questioned by Indian Opposition

US General Michael Kurilla described Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counterterrorism efforts, prompting questions from Indian political circles about potential diplomatic setbacks. General Syed Asim Munir's planned visit to Washington is seen as another blow to India's diplomatic standing, especially after recent terror incidents in India.

Amidst growing diplomatic tensions, the US-Pakistan relationship is under intense scrutiny after a top US military official praised Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counterterrorism operations. The US India's Congress party has raised concerns about these remarks, questioning whether they signify a setback for India's diplomacy.

The controversy stems from General Michael Kurilla's testimony to the US House Armed Services Committee, where he emphasized the necessity of maintaining relations with both Pakistan and India. Kurilla highlighted Pakistan's active role in countering ISIS Khorasan, with significant successes due to cooperation with the United States.

Further fueling the diplomatic debate, Pakistani General Syed Asim Munir's upcoming visit to the US has been labeled by the Indian opposition as another diplomatic defeat. This visit is seen in a contentious light, particularly following the Pahalgam attacks, casting doubts on US-India relations within anti-terror efforts.

