Appeals Court Allows Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs to Stand for Now

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has issued a decision permitting the continuation of President Donald Trump's wide-ranging tariffs, as it prepares to assess a lower court's ruling that argued he overstepped his presidential authority.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit highlighted the critical nature of the case by assigning it to an 11-member court rather than a typical three-judge panel. The tariffs, central to Trump's trade negotiations, have sharply affected market stability and business operations.

Despite the pause on the lower court's order, ongoing legal battles challenge Trump's authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as both states and businesses argue the tariffs are unlawful. The appeals court will hear arguments on July 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)