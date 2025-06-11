Left Menu

Advancing Welfare: Parliamentary Committee Evaluates SC/ST Initiatives

A Parliamentary Committee on SC/ST welfare, led by Lok Sabha MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, visited Haryana to discuss the socio-economic conditions and educational status of Scheduled Castes. The meeting focused on state and central welfare schemes, as well as enforcement of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A Parliamentary Committee focusing on the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes conducted a study visit to Haryana on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The committee, chaired by Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Faggan Singh Kulaste, engaged in discussions with Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior state government officials. The dialogue centered around the socio-economic and educational conditions of Scheduled Castes in Haryana.

Topics of the meeting included various welfare schemes implemented at both central and state levels. Additionally, discussions covered enforcement measures and cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, revealing ongoing efforts and challenges in improving welfare.

