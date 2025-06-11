Left Menu

High Court Holds Sahibganj Collector in Contempt Over Unauthorized Ghat Auction

The Jharkhand High Court found Sahibganj Additional Collector Gautam Bhagat guilty of contempt for violating court orders regarding the auction of ferry service ghats. Bhagat floated tenders for non-notified ghats, prompting the court to impose a fine and mandate compliance with restricted auctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:33 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has ruled against Sahibganj Additional Collector Gautam Bhagat, finding him guilty of contempt of court. The decision came after Bhagat violated a high court order concerning the auction of ferry service ghats along the Ganga River in Sahibganj district.

Petitioner Ankush Rajhan highlighted the issue to a division bench led by Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan. Despite a court directive to limit auctions to notified ghats, Bhagat proceeded with tenders for non-notified ones, resulting in a Rs 2,000 fine.

This controversy arose as Rajhans contested the tender conditions issued by the district administration, emphasizing unauthorized mentions of Garam Ghat and Kursela Ghat in ferry service routes. The court reiterated the need for compliance with its directive, ensuring no tenders for unapproved ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

