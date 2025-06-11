Serbia's Vucic Breaks New Ground with Historic Ukraine Visit
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made his first visit to Ukraine during his presidency to attend the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit in Odesa. Despite Serbia's ties with Russia, Vucic expressed willingness to aid Ukraine's reconstruction. Serbia, intending to join the EU, has diplomatically supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.
In a significant diplomatic move, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic made his inaugural visit to Ukraine amid rising geopolitical tensions. This marks the first time the Pro-Moscow leader has visited Odesa to attend the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit, where he joined senior politicians from 12 other Southeastern European nations.
Hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the summit witnessed Vucic's pledge to assist in rebuilding Ukraine's regions ravaged by conflict. Despite Serbia's historical ties with Russia, including significant economic dependencies, Belgrade has affirmed Ukraine's territorial sovereignty on global platforms like the United Nations.
Belgrade's complex diplomatic stance is further highlighted by accusations from Russia's intelligence service regarding Serbia's alleged arms sales to Ukraine, claims that Serbia fervently denies. Nonetheless, Vucic's visit underscores Serbia's ambition to bolster its ties with Europe amid balancing its longstanding association with Russia.
