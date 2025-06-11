Pakistani National Arrested in Kushinagar for Forged Identity Documents

In a significant police operation in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, authorities arrested a Pakistani national, Serajul Haq, for allegedly residing illegally in India using forged identity documents.

Haq, who came to India on a Long-Term Visa, continued living in the district after his visa expired, securing false Indian documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. His actions were uncovered during a routine verification drive, resulting in his arrest.

Three others connected to the forgery, including Chand Akhtar and Shabbir Azam, were also detained, while a fourth accomplice, Sheikh Subedar, remains at large. Investigations continue to probe the depth of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)