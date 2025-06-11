Left Menu

Pakistani National Arrested in Kushinagar for Forged Identity Documents

A Pakistani national, Serajul Haq, was arrested in Kushinagar, India, for illegally staying with forged Indian documents. He obtained Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, and Ayushman Bharat cards. Police arrested three others who aided him, while one remains on the run. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, authorities arrested a Pakistani national, Serajul Haq, for allegedly residing illegally in India using forged identity documents.

Haq, who came to India on a Long-Term Visa, continued living in the district after his visa expired, securing false Indian documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. His actions were uncovered during a routine verification drive, resulting in his arrest.

Three others connected to the forgery, including Chand Akhtar and Shabbir Azam, were also detained, while a fourth accomplice, Sheikh Subedar, remains at large. Investigations continue to probe the depth of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

