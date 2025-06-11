Justice for Victims: Chhattisgarh's Black Magic Assault Case Moves Forward

In a disturbing case emerging from Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police have registered charges against 21 individuals for the brutal assault on three men accused of practicing so-called black magic. Despite occurring on March 13 in Khatti village, the legal action was only initiated on June 9 following a court directive.

The victims, Naresh Kumar Sahu, Amar Singh Sahu, and his son Tilak Sahu, were reportedly subjected to severe abuse, including being beaten, forced to parade semi-naked, and robbed of their belongings. The accused allegedly forced the victims to wear garlands of slippers, blackened their faces, and, after parading them through the village, made them sit naked in a square where they were beaten throughout the night.

The case, which highlights gross human rights violations, only progressed after the victims sought judicial intervention due to an initial refusal by local police to file a report. Raipur's senior superintendent of police, Lal Umed Singh, confirmed that investigations are actively ongoing.

