Left Menu

Justice for Victims: Chhattisgarh's Black Magic Assault Case Moves Forward

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, 21 individuals face charges for the brutal assault of three men wrongly accused of practicing black magic. The incident, which involved severe physical abuse and humiliation, only led to legal action after judicial intervention. Investigation into the case continues as police gather evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:01 IST
Justice for Victims: Chhattisgarh's Black Magic Assault Case Moves Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case emerging from Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police have registered charges against 21 individuals for the brutal assault on three men accused of practicing so-called black magic. Despite occurring on March 13 in Khatti village, the legal action was only initiated on June 9 following a court directive.

The victims, Naresh Kumar Sahu, Amar Singh Sahu, and his son Tilak Sahu, were reportedly subjected to severe abuse, including being beaten, forced to parade semi-naked, and robbed of their belongings. The accused allegedly forced the victims to wear garlands of slippers, blackened their faces, and, after parading them through the village, made them sit naked in a square where they were beaten throughout the night.

The case, which highlights gross human rights violations, only progressed after the victims sought judicial intervention due to an initial refusal by local police to file a report. Raipur's senior superintendent of police, Lal Umed Singh, confirmed that investigations are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025