Punjab Bank Heist: Accused Nabbed in Mathura

Two individuals involved in a bank robbery in Punjab's Kapurthala district were arrested in Mathura. The crime occurred on May 30 when HDFC Bank's branch was robbed at gunpoint. Punjab Police, collaborating with local forces, apprehended the suspects, recovering cash and mobile phones during the arrest.

Two individuals allegedly involved in a high-profile armed robbery of Rs 36 lakh from a bank in Punjab's Kapurthala district have been apprehended in Mathura, police confirmed on Wednesday.

On May 30, three masked individuals executed the crime, robbing Rs 36 lakh in cash and mobile phones from the Rihanajatta branch of HDFC Bank in Kapurthala. Based on intelligence that two of the culprits were hiding in Mathura city, Punjab Police coordinated with local law enforcement to arrest the suspects.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar identified the accused as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, both from Jalandhar. The pair were intercepted in the Govind Nagar area during a joint operation, with Rs 2.20 lakh and stolen mobile phones recovered. The accused, facing multiple criminal charges in Punjab, were taken on transit remand after being presented in a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

