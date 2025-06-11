Left Menu

Putin Prioritizes Nuclear Triad in New Russian Arms Programme

President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of Russia's nuclear triad—comprising land-based, sea-based, and air-launched weapons—in the country's new arms strategy. His comments were broadcast during a meeting focusing on the arms industry.

Updated: 11-06-2025 23:44 IST
During a critical meeting focused on Russia's arms industry, President Vladimir Putin emphasized the significance of the nation's nuclear triad in the new arms programme.

Details of the strategic priorities were disseminated via state television, highlighting land, sea, and air-launched weapons.

This strategy underscores Russia's focus on strengthening its military capabilities amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

