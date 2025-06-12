Activists Drive Gaza Aid, Battle Blockades

A determined convoy carrying hundreds of activists has made its way into Libya after departing from Algeria and passing through Tunisia, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Gaza Strip. These activists aim to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid to the region.

Comprising at least 1,500 people from Algeria and Tunisia, the convoy has received support from authorities in Tunisia and Libya, facilitating a smooth journey so far. Their planned route includes passing through pivotal locations such as Zawiya and the Saloum Crossing en route to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt.

As tensions escalate due to Israel's military actions and blockade enforcement, the convoy organizers remain steadfast, echoing the sentiment that violent deterrents won't deter their mission. Meanwhile, diplomatic and regulatory hurdles present ongoing challenges for the group's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)