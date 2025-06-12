Left Menu

Activists Drive Gaza Aid, Battle Blockades

A convoy of activists has embarked on a journey from Algeria through Libya to reach Gaza, aiming to challenge Israel's blockade on aid. Their mission faces bureaucratic obstacles, yet participants remain undeterred, committed to their cause amidst geopolitical tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zawiya | Updated: 12-06-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:31 IST
Activists Drive Gaza Aid, Battle Blockades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

A determined convoy carrying hundreds of activists has made its way into Libya after departing from Algeria and passing through Tunisia, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Gaza Strip. These activists aim to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid to the region.

Comprising at least 1,500 people from Algeria and Tunisia, the convoy has received support from authorities in Tunisia and Libya, facilitating a smooth journey so far. Their planned route includes passing through pivotal locations such as Zawiya and the Saloum Crossing en route to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt.

As tensions escalate due to Israel's military actions and blockade enforcement, the convoy organizers remain steadfast, echoing the sentiment that violent deterrents won't deter their mission. Meanwhile, diplomatic and regulatory hurdles present ongoing challenges for the group's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025