National Guard's Dual Role: Border Security Meets Protest Response in LA

The National Guard's presence in Los Angeles, intertwined with the recent protests, assumes a new layer of complexity as some troops, having trained for immigration operations, prepare to manage civil unrest. Commanding officer Maj Gen Scott Sherman acknowledged the dual role while addressing media concerns on potential escalations.

While no troops have detained protesters, the task force's preparedness in crowd control ensures a formidable response. Around 2,000 members are already stationed to protect federal properties, with Marines bolstering the force. This operational overlap signifies an unprecedented involvement in law enforcement actions like those tied to federal immigration directives.

Sherman highlighted intensive training protocols, emphasizing legal clarity and the division of military and law enforcement roles. The ongoing operations reflect broader enforcement policies, underscoring the troops' readiness, yet cautiously navigating the boundaries of military involvement in civilian scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)