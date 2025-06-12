Left Menu

Mali Junta Extends Power: Controversial Bill Sparks Political Debate

Mali's Council of Ministers has adopted a bill granting additional power to military junta leader Gen Assimi Goita, allowing a renewable mandate from 2025. The bill aligns with April's national dialogue recommendations, despite previous opposition and political party dissolution amidst ongoing instability and insurgency threats.

  • Country:
  • Mali

The Council of Ministers in Mali approved a controversial bill on Wednesday that would extend the rule of the current military junta by an additional five years. The decision solidifies Gen Assimi Goita's control over the West African nation, following his leadership in two successful coups in 2020 and 2021.

This move, which comes after the military dissolved political parties in May, seeks to amend the Transition Charter, offering the Head of State a renewable five-year mandate starting in 2025. The cabinet statement indicated that the bill puts into action the outcomes from the national dialogue consultations held in April, which many opposition parties boycotted.

The bill, pending ratification by Mali's National Transitional Council, follows Gen Goita's dissolving of political parties amid rising opposition and increased kidnappings of pro-democracy activists. While the military regime had pledged a transition to civilian rule by March 2024, the specifics of elections remain undefined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

