Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to Deport Pro-Palestinian Student

A judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot justify detaining Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil based on U.S. foreign policy interests. Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, was arrested in a move by the administration to deport foreign students involved in recent protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:22 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to Deport Pro-Palestinian Student

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, citing violations of free speech rights. Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, had his green card revoked and was detained, but the judge barred his deportation.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark highlighted the irreparable harm caused to Khalil, whose career and reputation were suffering. The ruling gives the administration time until Friday to appeal, allowing Khalil's legal rights a brief reprieve.

Khalil's arrest marked a controversial move as the first known detention of a foreign student connected to pro-Palestinian protests following Hamas' attack. Khalil's wife called for his immediate release, awaiting his return to New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025