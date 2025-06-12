Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to Deport Pro-Palestinian Student

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, citing violations of free speech rights. Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, had his green card revoked and was detained, but the judge barred his deportation.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark highlighted the irreparable harm caused to Khalil, whose career and reputation were suffering. The ruling gives the administration time until Friday to appeal, allowing Khalil's legal rights a brief reprieve.

Khalil's arrest marked a controversial move as the first known detention of a foreign student connected to pro-Palestinian protests following Hamas' attack. Khalil's wife called for his immediate release, awaiting his return to New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)