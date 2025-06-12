Global News Topstories: From Tragic Floods to Diplomatic Tensions

A rise in death toll from floods battering South Africa's Eastern Cape emphasizes the devastating effects of ongoing severe weather patterns. Local authorities report 49 fatalities due to heavy rains and disrupted networks, highlighting climate-related challenges.

In volatile Gaza, Israeli military actions led to significant casualties with at least 60 Palestinians killed, mostly near an aid hub, spotlighting ongoing Middle Eastern tensions. Concurrently, the AUKUS submarine pact, reviewed by the U.S. under Trump's administration, underscores strategic defense interests amid global unrest.

Mourners in Austria pause to honor victims of a tragic school shooting, reflecting on the societal erraticism stirring public concern. Meanwhile, entertainment and political scenes marked the demise of Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson and posthumous tributes to his musical legacy.

