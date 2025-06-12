Kosovo's Humanitarian Commitment: A Temporary Haven for Migrants

Kosovo has announced its agreement to a U.S. request to temporarily house up to 50 third-country migrants each year, facilitating their safe return to their countries of origin.

This decision comes as President Trump intensifies efforts to curb illegal immigration in the U.S., sparking domestic protests over the policy's impact on migrant families.

Kosovo praised the United States for its longstanding alliance and expressed its commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration, highlighting the country's careful selection process for prospective migrants.

