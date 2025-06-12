Left Menu

Legal Clash Over Military's Role in Immigration Raids Sparks Debate

A federal court is set to decide if the Trump administration can use the National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles. California's governor and Los Angeles' mayor oppose the action, arguing it disrupts local governance and targets immigrant communities amid heightened national protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:54 IST
Legal Clash Over Military's Role in Immigration Raids Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pivotal legal battle is unfolding as a federal court prepares to determine the legality of the Trump administration's directive to deploy the National Guard and Marines in support of immigration raids in Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, in conjunction with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, has fervently argued against this federal intervention, framing it as a threat to political and cultural norms intrinsic to American democracy. Newsom has officially petitioned the court for intervention, condemning the military deployment as an unnecessary gesture that stands to boost civil unrest.

The Trump administration, however, defends the deployment as essential to safeguarding American lives, dismissing Newsom's lawsuit as a politically charged maneuver. Amid escalating protests across the nation, the situation remains tense, with military personnel in limited roles while calls grow louder for their withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025