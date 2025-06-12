Clampdown on Dissent: The Rising Tide in El Salvador

Enrique Anaya, a constitutional lawyer in El Salvador, was apprehended after publicly denouncing President Nayib Bukele as a 'dictator.' His detention comes amidst what critics call an authoritarian crackdown on dissent. Bukele's administration, buoyed by support from former U.S. President Donald Trump, has targeted legal professionals, journalists, and human rights defenders.

This wave of repression has led to worry among international human rights organizations. Those opposing Bukele are increasingly silenced, with some forced to flee the country. The government's aggressive tactics include detaining critics on accusations often deemed baseless by legal experts.

Anaya, refusing to succumb to fear, vocalized his concerns, joining others in challenging Bukele's re-election bid as unconstitutional. As repression intensifies, the global community watches closely, with human rights advocates hoping their voices aren't lost in the escalating crackdown.