Clampdown on Dissent: The Rising Tide in El Salvador

Enrique Anaya, a prominent constitutional lawyer, was arrested in El Salvador after criticizing President Nayib Bukele. His arrest highlights an authoritarian crackdown as Bukele, supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump, targets dissenters, including lawyers, journalists, and human rights advocates. Critics are silenced, forced to flee, or imprisoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:10 IST
Enrique Anaya, a constitutional lawyer in El Salvador, was apprehended after publicly denouncing President Nayib Bukele as a 'dictator.' His detention comes amidst what critics call an authoritarian crackdown on dissent. Bukele's administration, buoyed by support from former U.S. President Donald Trump, has targeted legal professionals, journalists, and human rights defenders.

This wave of repression has led to worry among international human rights organizations. Those opposing Bukele are increasingly silenced, with some forced to flee the country. The government's aggressive tactics include detaining critics on accusations often deemed baseless by legal experts.

Anaya, refusing to succumb to fear, vocalized his concerns, joining others in challenging Bukele's re-election bid as unconstitutional. As repression intensifies, the global community watches closely, with human rights advocates hoping their voices aren't lost in the escalating crackdown.

