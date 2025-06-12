China's Avatar-Inspired Park Cleans Up: 51 Tonnes of Trash Removed

A large-scale cleanup effort resulted in the removal of 51 tonnes of trash from the picturesque Zhangjiajie Park in southern China's Hunan province. The park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its rough peaks that inspired the film 'Avatar', had its caves filled with rubbish.

Videos showing the deplorable state of Datiankeng and Yangjiapo caves went viral, revealing sewage buildup and piles of waste up to eight storeys high. This discovery prompted administrative officials in Cili county to address the issue, attributing the waste to banned incineration practices before new waste management systems were available.

Authorities are taking action against those responsible, suspending four officials and probing into 12 farms for potential illegal wastewater discharge. A whistleblower channel has been launched to report illegal dumping as the region aims to resolve its ecological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)