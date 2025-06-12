Local Court Sentences Trio for Drug Possession

A local court handed down a two-year prison sentence to three men found guilty of drug possession in Mandi District. Sessions Judge Bhuvnesh Awasthi delivered the verdict Thursday, following an investigation that linked the trio to the possession of heroin.

Anil Kumar, Kartar Singh, also known as Taru, and Ajay Kumar were convicted under Section 21(B) of the NDPS Act after authorities discovered adulterated heroin in their vehicle. Officials stipulated that their contravention was greater than the small quantity allowed but less than the commercial threshold.

On July 8, 2022, police apprehended the trio at Patta Chowk. A search of their vehicle uncovered 6 grams of heroin. District attorney Sandeep Agnihotri led the prosecution, presenting evidence from 18 witnesses. Failure to pay fines may result in an additional two-month jail term.