Left Menu

Local Court Sentences Trio for Drug Possession

Three individuals from Mandi District have been sentenced to two years in jail and fined for possession of heroin under the NDPS Act. Found guilty of criminal conspiracy and possession beyond small quantity limits, their arrest follows a police interception during a routine patrol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:04 IST
Local Court Sentences Trio for Drug Possession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court handed down a two-year prison sentence to three men found guilty of drug possession in Mandi District. Sessions Judge Bhuvnesh Awasthi delivered the verdict Thursday, following an investigation that linked the trio to the possession of heroin.

Anil Kumar, Kartar Singh, also known as Taru, and Ajay Kumar were convicted under Section 21(B) of the NDPS Act after authorities discovered adulterated heroin in their vehicle. Officials stipulated that their contravention was greater than the small quantity allowed but less than the commercial threshold.

On July 8, 2022, police apprehended the trio at Patta Chowk. A search of their vehicle uncovered 6 grams of heroin. District attorney Sandeep Agnihotri led the prosecution, presenting evidence from 18 witnesses. Failure to pay fines may result in an additional two-month jail term.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025