Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident Sparks Tension in Anekal

An 11-year-old girl named Tanishka S died after coming into contact with a live electric pole near Anekal. The incident, allegedly caused by a fault in the earthing system, led to a case against BESCOM and Public Work Department officials for negligence. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:24 IST
Tragic Electrocution Incident Sparks Tension in Anekal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl tragically lost her life after allegedly making contact with a live electric pole on the city outskirts near Anekal, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident involving Tanishka S, a fifth-grade student from a private school in Narayanaghatta, occurred on Tuesday. She was playing outside her home when she accidentally connected with the pole, resulting in her collapse. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A senior police officer stated that a technical fault in the earthing system, possibly exacerbated by rainfall, may have caused the pole to be live. An investigation involving FSL experts is underway to verify these claims. Meanwhile, a complaint by the victim's family has led to a case against BESCOM and the Public Work Department, applying sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence-related death. Further actions will depend on the FSL team's findings.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025