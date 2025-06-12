Tragic Electrocution Incident Sparks Tension in Anekal

An 11-year-old girl tragically lost her life after allegedly making contact with a live electric pole on the city outskirts near Anekal, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident involving Tanishka S, a fifth-grade student from a private school in Narayanaghatta, occurred on Tuesday. She was playing outside her home when she accidentally connected with the pole, resulting in her collapse. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A senior police officer stated that a technical fault in the earthing system, possibly exacerbated by rainfall, may have caused the pole to be live. An investigation involving FSL experts is underway to verify these claims. Meanwhile, a complaint by the victim's family has led to a case against BESCOM and the Public Work Department, applying sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence-related death. Further actions will depend on the FSL team's findings.