Amidst deepening chaos in Gazan territories, a Hamas-controlled police force reportedly executed 12 individuals from an Israeli-assisted militia after their detention. Israeli-backed aid efforts were simultaneously marred by accusations of Hamas's aggression towards a Palestinian worker bus, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Competing narratives emerged as the militia, under the leadership of Yasser Abu Shabab, admitted to targeting Hamas operatives but omitted details of its own losses. The situation remains shrouded in uncertainty, unable to substantiate either claim.

Struggles over aid distribution continue, with UN and international bodies condemning the perceived militarization of humanitarian assistance amid escalating crises and allegations regarding the corruption of aid processes in the besieged region.

