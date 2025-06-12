Iran Found in Breach of Nuclear Obligations After 20 Years

The 35-nation Board of Governors of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly two decades, potentially paving the way for reporting the issue to the U.N. Security Council. This development could have major implications as tensions rise between Iran and the U.S., following the unraveling of a previous nuclear deal.

In light of this resolution, Iran is expected to escalate its nuclear activities, a move that could complicate ongoing U.S.-Iran talks. The heightened tensions are further emphasized by the U.S. pulling staff out of the Middle East and warnings from former President Donald Trump regarding regional stability.

The resolution, passed with support from major Western nations, came after a damning report by the IAEA, noting Iran's lack of cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear materials. With the three opposing votes coming from Russia, China, and Burkina Faso, future steps towards potential Security Council involvement appear increasingly pressing.