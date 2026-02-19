U.S. and Iran Seek Diplomatic Resolution Amid Tensions

The diplomatic landscape between the United States and Iran sees a potential shift as Iran prepares to submit a written proposal aimed at diffusing ongoing tensions. The announcement follows recent talks held in Geneva, according to a senior U.S. official.

In response to the situation, top U.S. national security advisers convened in the White House Situation Room, emphasizing that all U.S. forces should be strategically positioned in the region by mid-March.

Adding a layer to the diplomatic efforts, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel during the last weekend of February. The visit is anticipated to underscore the U.S. commitment to addressing the complex dynamics in the region.

