Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: The UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace Clash Over Gaza and West Bank

The UN Security Council is meeting about Gaza and West Bank tensions, converging with Trump's Board of Peace meeting in Washington. The dual meetings highlight potential conflicts in international diplomatic agendas. Discussions will address Israel's actions and a ceasefire with Hamas, amid skepticism about the US-led initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:00 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace Clash Over Gaza and West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a busy week for international diplomacy, the UN Security Council is preparing to convene Wednesday to address the ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip and Israel's increasing influence in the West Bank. This high-level meeting precedes a Washington summit hosted by President Donald Trump, aimed at shaping the future of Palestinian territories under the newly established Board of Peace.

The timing of these meetings underscores the potential for clashing international agendas, as diplomats must navigate commitments to both the UN's legislative body and Trump's ambitious peace initiative. Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour has called for international intervention to halt Israel's annexation efforts.

A crucible of diplomatic activity, the Board of Peace has drawn skepticism, with democracies like France and Germany declining invitations, opting instead to reinforce support for the UN. Meanwhile, new developments in Israeli-Palestinian relations, including a recently brokered ceasefire and emergent challenges like Hamas disarmament and Gaza reconstruction, underscore the complexity of the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
2
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway
3
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
4
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026