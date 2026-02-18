High-Stakes Diplomacy: The UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace Clash Over Gaza and West Bank

In a busy week for international diplomacy, the UN Security Council is preparing to convene Wednesday to address the ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip and Israel's increasing influence in the West Bank. This high-level meeting precedes a Washington summit hosted by President Donald Trump, aimed at shaping the future of Palestinian territories under the newly established Board of Peace.

The timing of these meetings underscores the potential for clashing international agendas, as diplomats must navigate commitments to both the UN's legislative body and Trump's ambitious peace initiative. Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour has called for international intervention to halt Israel's annexation efforts.

A crucible of diplomatic activity, the Board of Peace has drawn skepticism, with democracies like France and Germany declining invitations, opting instead to reinforce support for the UN. Meanwhile, new developments in Israeli-Palestinian relations, including a recently brokered ceasefire and emergent challenges like Hamas disarmament and Gaza reconstruction, underscore the complexity of the peace process.

