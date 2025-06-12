High Court Stays Maharashtra's Reservation Mandate for Minority Institutes

The Bombay High Court has issued an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's move to impose reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in minority educational institutions for first-year junior college admissions.

Justices M S Karnik and N R Borkar heard petitions challenging a government resolution that applied social reservations in minority institutions, leading to the bench temporarily halting this mandate. The court has called for the government to submit its response by August 6.

The resolution's inclusion of minority institutions contradicts Article 15(5) of the Constitution, exempting these institutions from such reservations. A similar scenario occurred in 2019 when a related resolution was withdrawn after legal challenges.

