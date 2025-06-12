Left Menu

High Court Stays Maharashtra's Reservation Mandate for Minority Institutes

The Bombay High Court has temporarily halted the Maharashtra government's mandate requiring minority educational institutes to reserve seats for certain social classes for junior college admissions. The Court granted this stay while awaiting further submissions from the government regarding this controversial decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:06 IST
The Bombay High Court has issued an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's move to impose reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in minority educational institutions for first-year junior college admissions.

Justices M S Karnik and N R Borkar heard petitions challenging a government resolution that applied social reservations in minority institutions, leading to the bench temporarily halting this mandate. The court has called for the government to submit its response by August 6.

The resolution's inclusion of minority institutions contradicts Article 15(5) of the Constitution, exempting these institutions from such reservations. A similar scenario occurred in 2019 when a related resolution was withdrawn after legal challenges.

