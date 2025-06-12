Diplomatic Transition: Lynne Tracy's Tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Russia Concludes

Lynne Tracy, the United States ambassador to Russia, is preparing to conclude her diplomatic mission, according to an announcement from the U.S. embassy on Thursday. Tracy assumed her duties in Moscow in January 2023 during a time of heightened tensions between the two nations.

Her appointment was met with controversy and skepticism from the Russian government, who suggested she might be better suited to a different role. Throughout her tenure, the ongoing Ukraine war further strained U.S.-Russia relations, which the Kremlin described as 'below zero' last year.

Tracy was instrumental in efforts to free American citizens imprisoned in Russia, with a notable success in August 2024 capturing the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan. Under President Trump's new term, diplomatic endeavors show promise for improving bilateral ties, although challenges still remain.

