Italy's Decade-long Defense Spending Target
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that the country needs a decade to align its defense spending with NATO targets, signalling potential progress towards an agreement at the upcoming Hague summit.
- Country:
- Italy
In a statement on Thursday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed that the nation will require at least a decade to elevate its defense spending in line with NATO's forthcoming targets. Tajani expressed optimism about reaching a deal ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague.
Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Tajani emphasized the importance of demonstrating alliance unity at the summit, scheduled for June 24-25. The forthcoming agreement could highlight cooperation between Italy and NATO members in bolstering defense efforts.
The summit in The Hague is a pivotal moment for NATO as leaders aim to finalize an agreement demonstrating the alliance's commitment to defense improvements and strategic collaboration.
