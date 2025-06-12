Bihar's Panchayati Raj Reform: Empowering Local Governance

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar has taken a significant step to empower local governance by allowing village heads, known as mukhiyas, to sanction MGNREGA schemes up to Rs 10 lakh without requiring administrative approval. This marks a substantial increase from the previous Rs 5 lakh limit, aimed at facilitating faster decision-making at the grassroots level.

In a bid to strengthen the panchayati raj institutions, the government has also announced a hike in allowances for various panchayati raj functionaries, including Zilla Parishad presidents, vice presidents, and mukhiyas. The ZP president's monthly allowance has been increased to Rs 30,000, while the vice president's allowance now stands at Rs 20,000, and the mukhiya's at Rs 7,500.

Furthermore, the government has extended benefits such as a Rs 5 lakh grant to family members of panchayat representatives in cases of normal death, and health assistance for major diseases. With assembly elections approaching, the state aims to complete the construction of Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan in all gram panchayats, with approvals for 1,069 new buildings already granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)