IndiGo Soars High: Increased Pilot Allowances Amid Flight Disruptions

IndiGo has increased pilot allowances up to Rs 2,000 starting January 1, following flight disruptions due to new rostering norms. The hiked allowances include domestic layover, deadhead, night, and tail-swap categories. This adjustment follows a mandated reduction in flight schedules by aviation regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, IndiGo, India's largest airline, has raised allowances for its pilots by up to Rs 2,000, effective January 1. The decision comes on the heels of extensive flight disruptions caused by challenges in pilot rostering.

The airline struggled with the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to significant cancellations. In response, IndiGo revised its allowance structure, introducing new categories like tail-swap allowance to address the increased need for pilots during night operations.

The move will benefit various allowance categories, including domestic layover, deadhead, and night operations, with significant increments for both captains and first officers. Despite improved allowances, recent cuts still reflect only 25% of the prior reductions.

