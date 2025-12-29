IndiGo Soars High: Increased Pilot Allowances Amid Flight Disruptions

In a recent development, IndiGo, India's largest airline, has raised allowances for its pilots by up to Rs 2,000, effective January 1. The decision comes on the heels of extensive flight disruptions caused by challenges in pilot rostering.

The airline struggled with the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to significant cancellations. In response, IndiGo revised its allowance structure, introducing new categories like tail-swap allowance to address the increased need for pilots during night operations.

The move will benefit various allowance categories, including domestic layover, deadhead, and night operations, with significant increments for both captains and first officers. Despite improved allowances, recent cuts still reflect only 25% of the prior reductions.