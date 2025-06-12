Left Menu

Global Refugee Crisis: Over 122 Million Displaced Amid Funding Shortfall

The U.N. refugee agency reports that over 122 million people are displaced due to ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, and Myanmar. Funding to assist refugees has plummeted to 2015 levels, exacerbating the crisis. Key donors, including the U.S., have reduced aid, leaving vulnerable populations at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:04 IST
Global Refugee Crisis: Over 122 Million Displaced Amid Funding Shortfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global number of displaced individuals exceeded 122 million this year, according to a U.N. refugee agency report, as unresolved conflicts in countries like Sudan and Ukraine persist. The agency also highlighted a dire drop in funding for refugee aid, reverting to 2015 levels.

Despite some Syrian returns post-Bashar al-Assad's reign, the international refugee figure continues to rise, primarily due to ongoing wars in Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees under Filippo Grandi pointed to a lack of political leadership in mitigating such crises.

The report warned of "brutal and ongoing" aid cuts from major donors, including the U.S. The International Rescue Committee noted that these reductions may intensify displacement, risking millions of lives and leaving vulnerable groups exposed to further harm. The need for sustainable solutions remains critical.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025