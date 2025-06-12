Global Refugee Crisis: Over 122 Million Displaced Amid Funding Shortfall

The global number of displaced individuals exceeded 122 million this year, according to a U.N. refugee agency report, as unresolved conflicts in countries like Sudan and Ukraine persist. The agency also highlighted a dire drop in funding for refugee aid, reverting to 2015 levels.

Despite some Syrian returns post-Bashar al-Assad's reign, the international refugee figure continues to rise, primarily due to ongoing wars in Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees under Filippo Grandi pointed to a lack of political leadership in mitigating such crises.

The report warned of "brutal and ongoing" aid cuts from major donors, including the U.S. The International Rescue Committee noted that these reductions may intensify displacement, risking millions of lives and leaving vulnerable groups exposed to further harm. The need for sustainable solutions remains critical.