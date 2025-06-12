Left Menu

Empowering Women: India's Bold Step Towards Gender Equality

Indian government, led by PM Modi, commits to providing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights achievements of Modi's 11-year tenure, emphasizing reduced logistics costs, infrastructure advancements, and transformative policies across sectors aiding national growth and development.

In a significant move towards gender equality, the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi is dedicated to instituting a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the government's resolve and highlighted the recent assent to the women's reservation bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Gadkari, marking the completion of 11 years of PM Modi's leadership, emphasized transformative achievements across several sectors, noting substantial reductions in logistics costs and infrastructure advancements. He stated that logistics costs have decreased to 10% from 16%, and he anticipates further reductions will enhance exports and stimulate industrial growth.

Gadkari proudly cited the Modi government's successful initiatives, including the development of ports, transport, power, and communication sectors, which have collectively propelled India's economic progress. He underscored the government's commitment to development, underscoring significant infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes as forward-looking efforts driving India's growth trajectory.

