BRICS Unites Against Terrorism: India Leads Global Condemnation

India rallied BRICS nations to unanimously condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and support its anti-terrorism stand. This was emphasized at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, focusing on zero tolerance for terrorism, enhancing intelligence sharing, and countering financial support for terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:33 IST
At the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, India successfully rallied member countries to unite in condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing global solidarity against terrorism. The call for a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism was a standout theme.

Addressing the media, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh highlighted that India's unwavering stance garnered appreciation at the international forum. The final joint declaration reflected a consensus on the need for robust action against terrorism in all forms.

The forum also discussed enhancing cross-border cooperation in intelligence sharing, blocking terrorism financing, and preventing the misuse of emerging technologies. Additionally, India was named the host for the next BRICS Parliamentary Forum, marking its leading role in fostering international collaboration against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

