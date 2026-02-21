Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

The New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, hailed as 'historic' by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, underscores India's growing influence in global AI discussions. This declaration represents a global consensus to harness Artificial Intelligence as a catalyst for human progress and inclusive growth.

The initiative, endorsed by countries such as the US, UK, China, and France, along with numerous international organizations, is grounded in the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya'—welfare and happiness for all. The unanimous endorsement of this declaration by over 80 countries highlights a shared commitment to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably across humanity.

Sawant credits PM Narendra Modi's leadership for India's prominent role in this international dialogue. The declaration emphasizes responsible AI governance, innovation, and development, aiming to benefit sectors like healthcare, education, and economic growth, especially in the Global South. Translating this shared vision into action requires ethical innovation and global collaboration to make AI advancements accessible to all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)