Left Menu

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

The New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, endorsed by leaders from over 80 countries, reflects India's pivotal role in the global AI discourse. Emphasizing inclusive growth and human progress, the declaration seeks equitable distribution of AI benefits while advocating for responsible governance, innovation, and capacity building worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:09 IST
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, hailed as 'historic' by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, underscores India's growing influence in global AI discussions. This declaration represents a global consensus to harness Artificial Intelligence as a catalyst for human progress and inclusive growth.

The initiative, endorsed by countries such as the US, UK, China, and France, along with numerous international organizations, is grounded in the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya'—welfare and happiness for all. The unanimous endorsement of this declaration by over 80 countries highlights a shared commitment to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably across humanity.

Sawant credits PM Narendra Modi's leadership for India's prominent role in this international dialogue. The declaration emphasizes responsible AI governance, innovation, and development, aiming to benefit sectors like healthcare, education, and economic growth, especially in the Global South. Translating this shared vision into action requires ethical innovation and global collaboration to make AI advancements accessible to all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
2
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
3
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026