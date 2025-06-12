Left Menu

Tragedy in Tripura: A Murder Wrapped in Ice-Cream Freezer

The family of Shariful Miah, a 26-year-old electrician allegedly murdered and frozen in an ice-cream freezer, seeks justice. His relationship with a woman led to a deadly plot by her cousin, resulting in Shariful's brutal death. Six arrests have been made. The family demands severe punishment for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:48 IST
Tragedy in Tripura: A Murder Wrapped in Ice-Cream Freezer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The family of 26-year-old electrician Shariful Miah, tragically found dead with his body stored in an ice-cream freezer in Tripura's Dhalai district, is calling for justice. Shariful's parents have made impassioned pleas to Chief Minister Manik Saha for severe penalties against those responsible for their son's untimely death.

In a case filled with chilling details, six individuals have been arrested. The murder involved a personal relationship gone awry, as Shariful was entangled with a 20-year-old woman, whose cousin harbored intentions to be with her, purportedly for material gain.

BJP's state vice president, Papia Dutta, has voiced her support to the bereaved family, vowing to facilitate a meeting with the Chief Minister. The police allege a meticulously designed plot by the cousin, a Bangladeshi MBBS graduate, who strangulated Shariful with others' assistance, culminating in the shocking attempt to hide the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025