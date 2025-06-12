Tragedy in Tripura: A Murder Wrapped in Ice-Cream Freezer

The family of 26-year-old electrician Shariful Miah, tragically found dead with his body stored in an ice-cream freezer in Tripura's Dhalai district, is calling for justice. Shariful's parents have made impassioned pleas to Chief Minister Manik Saha for severe penalties against those responsible for their son's untimely death.

In a case filled with chilling details, six individuals have been arrested. The murder involved a personal relationship gone awry, as Shariful was entangled with a 20-year-old woman, whose cousin harbored intentions to be with her, purportedly for material gain.

BJP's state vice president, Papia Dutta, has voiced her support to the bereaved family, vowing to facilitate a meeting with the Chief Minister. The police allege a meticulously designed plot by the cousin, a Bangladeshi MBBS graduate, who strangulated Shariful with others' assistance, culminating in the shocking attempt to hide the crime.

