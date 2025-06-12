Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Another Accused in RSS Leader Sreenivasan's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted Rafeek M S in relation to the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, attributed to members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala. Rafeek is accused of conspiracy and harboring key individuals involved in the attack. Investigations continue with eight absconders still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Rafeek M S, the latest accused in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, allegedly slain by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, officials reported.

This supplementary chargesheet was submitted to the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, listing Rafeek under various penal sections of the former Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He is the 64th individual charged in connection with the crime.

The NIA alleges that Rafeek actively conspired with others to assassinate Sreenivasan as part of PFI's plan to establish Islamic rule by 2047. Despite government bans, he harbored suspects and erased evidence pertinent to the case, while eight key figures remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

