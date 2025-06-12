World Leaders Unite in Solidarity After Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Prominent global leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Ursula von der Leyen, expressed their solidarity with India following a devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The tragedy, involving 242 passengers and crew, resulted in numerous casualties, with leaders extending their condolences and support to those affected by the incident.
This past Thursday, prominent world leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and the European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, conveyed their heartfelt condolences to India following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad.
A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 individuals crashed shortly after take-off, leaving many feared dead. The aircraft included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, among other nationalities.
In poignant messages, global leaders pledged solidarity and support, underscoring the collective grief and international empathy towards the tragedy's victims and their families.
