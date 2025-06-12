Defamation Drama: High-Profile Clash in Delhi Courtroom

A high-profile defamation case echoes through the halls of a Delhi court as Lipika Mitra, wife of ex-AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, files charges against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The accusations root from Sitharaman's remarks at a May 2024 press conference, which allegedly tarnished Bharti's political prospects by discussing sensitive marital issues.

The court has scheduled further arguments for June 26, 2025, after addressing procedural matters, including document sharing between the parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)