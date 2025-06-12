Left Menu

European Nations Intensify Pressure on Russia with New Sanctions

European foreign ministers expressed readiness to impose stricter sanctions on Russia targeting the energy and banking sectors, aimed at weakening Moscow amid escalating conflict in Ukraine. A meeting in Rome, attended by NATO and Ukrainian representatives, saw commitments to maintain pressure as recent peace talks faltered.

Updated: 12-06-2025 19:16 IST
European foreign ministers vowed on Thursday to escalate pressure on Russia through enhanced sanctions targeting the energy and banking sectors. The decision, aimed at weakening Moscow's position in its conflict with Ukraine, was revealed during a meeting in Rome, attended by NATO representatives and Ukrainian officials.

The ministers explicitly stated their readiness to increase sanctions and curb their circumvention as Russia ramped up its attacks against Ukraine. The assembly included officials from major European countries, who emphasized maintaining pressure on Russia until it ceases its aggression and compensates for the inflicted damage.

Additionally, the ministers addressed the frozen $300 billion Russian state assets seized by the G7, which are earmarked to support Ukraine. New measures, including enhanced defense cooperation with Ukraine, were discussed, underlining Europe's firm stance against Russia's ongoing conflict efforts.

