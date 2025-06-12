India Monitors Immigration Crackdown Impact in California

In response to a crackdown on immigration by the Trump administration in Los Angeles, the Indian government has advised its citizens in the area to exercise caution. A consulate in San Francisco is actively monitoring developments while maintaining communication with the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed they are keeping a close watch on the unfolding events. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of the safety and welfare of Indian nationals, given the significant diaspora in California.

Reports indicate the deployment of U.S. National Guard troops and Marines in the region as part of the crackdown. Indian authorities have assured their citizens of continued support and advisories as the situation progresses.