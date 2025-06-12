Left Menu

India Monitors Immigration Crackdown Impact in California

In response to a U.S. immigration crackdown in Los Angeles, the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, advising its citizens to take safety precautions. The Indian consulate in San Francisco remains in touch with the community, emphasizing the large Indian population in California and prioritizing their welfare.

In response to a crackdown on immigration by the Trump administration in Los Angeles, the Indian government has advised its citizens in the area to exercise caution. A consulate in San Francisco is actively monitoring developments while maintaining communication with the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed they are keeping a close watch on the unfolding events. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of the safety and welfare of Indian nationals, given the significant diaspora in California.

Reports indicate the deployment of U.S. National Guard troops and Marines in the region as part of the crackdown. Indian authorities have assured their citizens of continued support and advisories as the situation progresses.

