Left Menu

European Court Rules Italy Not Liable for Libyan Coast Guard Actions

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Italy not liable for actions of the Libyan Coast Guard in 2017, rejecting a case by migrants rescued from a fatal boat sinking. The court determined Italy did not have effective control over the waters off Tripoli where the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:34 IST
European Court Rules Italy Not Liable for Libyan Coast Guard Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant ruling, the European Court of Human Rights decided on Thursday that Italy cannot be held accountable for the actions taken by the Libyan Coast Guard. This judgment comes in response to a case initiated by migrants who survived a deadly boat sinking back in 2017.

The Strasbourg-based court deemed the case inadmissible, asserting that Italy lacked 'effective control' over the waters near Tripoli, where a vessel carrying approximately 150 individuals sank. The unfortunate incident resulted in 20 casualties, while 45 survivors reported being subjected to abuse upon being transferred to a detention center in Tripoli.

Although Italy has been involved in funding and training Libyan Coast Guard operations, the judges concluded that such assistance did not equate to Italy assuming Libya's sovereign responsibilities. A ruling in favor of the migrants could have impacted international pacts aimed at curbing migrant inflow to Europe, a matter of ongoing international discourse.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025