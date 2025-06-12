European Court Rules Italy Not Liable for Libyan Coast Guard Actions

In a significant ruling, the European Court of Human Rights decided on Thursday that Italy cannot be held accountable for the actions taken by the Libyan Coast Guard. This judgment comes in response to a case initiated by migrants who survived a deadly boat sinking back in 2017.

The Strasbourg-based court deemed the case inadmissible, asserting that Italy lacked 'effective control' over the waters near Tripoli, where a vessel carrying approximately 150 individuals sank. The unfortunate incident resulted in 20 casualties, while 45 survivors reported being subjected to abuse upon being transferred to a detention center in Tripoli.

Although Italy has been involved in funding and training Libyan Coast Guard operations, the judges concluded that such assistance did not equate to Italy assuming Libya's sovereign responsibilities. A ruling in favor of the migrants could have impacted international pacts aimed at curbing migrant inflow to Europe, a matter of ongoing international discourse.