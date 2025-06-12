Left Menu

Global Mourning: Leaders Extend Condolences After Air India Tragedy

Leaders from Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, extended condolences following a tragic Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport. The incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people, signaling a moment of shared humanity across borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced his sorrow regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, extending his condolences to the affected families.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 individuals, met with disaster soon after departing from Ahmedabad Airport.

Nawaz Sharif, former premier, also offered his sympathies to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the tragedy's impact on shared humanity across nations.

Expressing also came from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, acknowledging the tragic event and offering condolences to India and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

