Global Mourning: Leaders Extend Condolences After Air India Tragedy

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced his sorrow regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, extending his condolences to the affected families.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 individuals, met with disaster soon after departing from Ahmedabad Airport.

Nawaz Sharif, former premier, also offered his sympathies to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the tragedy's impact on shared humanity across nations.

Expressing also came from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, acknowledging the tragic event and offering condolences to India and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)