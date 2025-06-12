Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Delhi Municipal Elections Ignites New Development Plans

Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh of BJP have been elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee, respectively. With an 11-member majority, BJP is poised to approve stalled projects exceeding Rs 5 crore. Sharma promises dedicated efforts for Delhi's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:27 IST
BJP's Triumph in Delhi Municipal Elections Ignites New Development Plans
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh have assumed leadership roles in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, becoming the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the standing committee on Thursday.

This 18-member committee, which plays a crucial role in managing the corporation's financial affairs, requires its approval for any projects exceeding Rs 5 crore. The new leadership is expected to greenlight several delayed proposals, potentially unlocking progress for the city.

Amid claims of stagnant development, Sharma, who represents the Gautampuri ward and is a three-time councillor, vowed to focus on enhancing Delhi's appeal and cleanliness, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. As the BJP holds a clear majority in the committee, this election marks a pivotal moment for the party in Delhi's governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025