Germany Steers Away from Supplying Taurus Missiles to Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius states Germany has no plans to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, despite requests. Germany remains a key military supporter of Ukraine, contributing over 7 billion euros in aid this year. Additional support awaits parliamentary approval.
Germany has ruled out delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, despite ongoing requests from Kyiv. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the decision on Thursday during his fifth visit to the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the conflict.
This decision underscores Germany's cautious approach, despite being one of Ukraine's main military allies. The Taurus missiles, with a range exceeding 300 miles, have never been supplied by Berlin. 'Since you asked me whether we are considering this, my answer is no,' Pistorius said in response to a journalist's inquiry.
Nevertheless, Germany has committed significant military support, amounting to 7 billion euros this year, with additional funds awaiting parliamentary approval. The financial backing underscores Germany's substantial role in supporting Ukraine's military efforts amidst the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy Seeks Military Support from Germany Amid Russian Escalation
Germany's Robust Military Support Pledges for Ukraine
PMML Rallies Across Pakistan: Celebrating Nuclear Power and Military Support
Kremlin Asserts Ukraine War as Existential Crisis
Germany's Generous Aid: 7 Billion Euros in Military Support for Ukraine