UNHCR Chief Urges Global Backing as Ukraine War Enters Year Five

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, has called for sustained international solidarity with Ukraine as the full-scale invasion enters its fifth year, warning that intensifying winter attacks are compounding humanitarian needs and prolonging displacement.

Speaking at the end of his first official visit to Ukraine, Salih underscored the urgency of protecting civilians and accelerating recovery efforts amid repeated strikes on energy infrastructure that have left millions without electricity and heating during what aid agencies describe as the harshest winter of the war.

“I've come to Ukraine in this dark hour to show solidarity with its people, to see how UNHCR is contributing to the government-led efforts, and to reaffirm our commitment to stand with Ukraine at this difficult time and beyond,” Salih said. “Nothing can compensate the losses in this war, and the many lives lost, but we can help Ukraine and its people recover and rebuild.”

Winter Strikes Deepen Humanitarian Strain

Recent Russian attacks have targeted power grids and heating systems, plunging cities into freezing darkness as temperatures drop well below zero. Escalating hostilities along the front lines continue to trigger new displacement, adding to the 3.7 million people already uprooted inside Ukraine.

Across the country, damage to homes and infrastructure remains widespread. Glide bombs and missile strikes have destroyed residential buildings in urban centers and frontline towns, forcing families into transit centers or temporary shelters.

Ukraine also remains one of the world’s largest displacement crises, with nearly 5.9 million refugees hosted in neighboring and European countries.

On the Front Lines: From Emergency Aid to Legal Support

During visits to Kyiv and frontline cities including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, Salih met families whose homes were damaged or destroyed and observed UNHCR’s emergency response operations.

The agency’s support includes:

Rapid emergency assistance after strikes

Provision of shelter materials and winterization kits

Legal aid to replace lost or destroyed documents

Cash assistance to vulnerable households

Repairs to war-damaged homes to enable safe return or prevent further displacement

UNHCR has increasingly integrated legal and protection services into its emergency response, recognizing that documentation loss can prevent access to pensions, healthcare, housing compensation and other essential services.

“The destruction I have witnessed is immense, and the personal stories of loss and hardship are heart-wrenching,” Salih said. “Despite this, Ukrainians continue to show extraordinary courage, compassion and hope.”

Scaling Recovery While War Continues

Unlike traditional post-conflict recovery models, Ukraine’s reconstruction is unfolding in parallel with ongoing hostilities. UNHCR is aligning its humanitarian assistance with early recovery strategies, working closely with national and local authorities to rebuild housing and stabilize communities even as attacks persist.

Since the start of the war, UNHCR has reached nearly 10 million people inside Ukraine with some form of assistance, complementing government-led efforts.

In 2026, the agency is appealing for $470 million to assist more than 2 million people under the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, prioritizing shelter repair, winter support, protection services and durable solutions for displaced families.

High-Level Engagement

During the visit, Salih met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin, and Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, among other officials.

He also met Ukrainian civil society organizations, community representatives, UN agencies and members of the diplomatic corps, reaffirming UNHCR’s commitment to sustained engagement.

A Call for Sustained Global Support

With displacement protracted and reconstruction needs mounting, Salih stressed that international solidarity remains critical.

“Their strength should compel all of us to action – to protect lives now, to support them in the vital rebuilding that is already underway, and to work tirelessly for a just and lasting peace,” he said.

As the conflict enters its fifth year, humanitarian agencies warn that fatigue among donors must not translate into diminished support for one of Europe’s largest displacement crises in recent history.