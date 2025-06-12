Germany's Firm Stance Against a Nuclear Iran
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made a decisive announcement on Thursday, stating that Germany will not permit Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. This assertion came during a joint press conference in Rome with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
Wadephul emphasized the need to prevent any escalation in the region, saying, "We will not stand by idly and watch Iran become nuclear-armed. That must be made clear in this situation." His commentary underscores Germany's strong commitment to regional security.
In a move to address these concerns directly, Wadephul plans to travel to the Middle East, with a scheduled visit to Israel on Sunday, where discussions will likely focus on the issue of Iran's nuclear ambitions.
