Tragic Discovery: Missing Teen Found Hanging in Secluded Area
The body of 16-year-old Dhanaram was discovered hanging from a tree in a secluded area after being missing for nearly 24 hours. Originally from Boi village in Rajasthan, Dhanaram was assisting at a repair shop in Jaisalmer. Police found no suicide note and continue to investigate.
A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday morning when the body of a 16-year-old boy, missing for almost 24 hours, was discovered hanging from a tree in a secluded locale, authorities reported.
Dhanaram, identified as the deceased, hailed from Boi village in Rajasthan's Barmer district but had been residing with an uncle in Jaisalmer. He worked as a helper at a vehicle repair shop in the Transport Nagar area, police revealed.
Head Constable Rajkumar stated that Dhanaram left the workshop on Wednesday at 11 am without telling anyone and never returned. Despite extensive searches, he was not found until Thursday morning. His body was found behind Govardhandas Kalla Colony in a deserted place, confirmed by the police team on the scene. The case is under investigation as no suicide note was found.
