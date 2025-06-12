Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Teen Found Hanging in Secluded Area

The body of 16-year-old Dhanaram was discovered hanging from a tree in a secluded area after being missing for nearly 24 hours. Originally from Boi village in Rajasthan, Dhanaram was assisting at a repair shop in Jaisalmer. Police found no suicide note and continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:38 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Teen Found Hanging in Secluded Area
body
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday morning when the body of a 16-year-old boy, missing for almost 24 hours, was discovered hanging from a tree in a secluded locale, authorities reported.

Dhanaram, identified as the deceased, hailed from Boi village in Rajasthan's Barmer district but had been residing with an uncle in Jaisalmer. He worked as a helper at a vehicle repair shop in the Transport Nagar area, police revealed.

Head Constable Rajkumar stated that Dhanaram left the workshop on Wednesday at 11 am without telling anyone and never returned. Despite extensive searches, he was not found until Thursday morning. His body was found behind Govardhandas Kalla Colony in a deserted place, confirmed by the police team on the scene. The case is under investigation as no suicide note was found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025