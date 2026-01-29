Santander UK Announces Major Branch Closures Amid Changing Trends

Santander UK, the British subsidiary of the Spanish banking institution, announced plans to shut down 44 branches across the country, raising concerns over nearly 300 jobs that may be at risk.

The decision to close these branches comes as a response to shifting customer preferences, with an increasing number of clients opting for digital banking solutions over traditional in-person services.

The move highlights a broader industry trend where financial institutions are adapting to technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors in the digital era.

(With inputs from agencies.)